She said yes! DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya

Updated: Jan 02, 2020, 12:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht and the actress accepted his proposal! Watch the video to see how it happened

Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya. Pictures/Hardik Pandya's Instagram account
Rumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren't rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year holiday. Here's a video of how Pandya proposed to Natasa; it's super adorable! Swipe for more:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Forever yes ðÂ¥°ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @hardikpandya93

A post shared by ðÂÂÂNataša StankoviÄÂðÂÂÂ (@natasastankovic__) onJan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Both Natasa and Hardik look so very happy! Natasa couldn't keep the excitement off her face, which makes the proposal even cuter. Hardik went down on bended knee to ask Natasa to marry him, and we think chivalry isn't dead yet!

Seems like Hardik Pandya was well-prepared for the proposal. There were flowers, a cake and musicians singing romantic Bollywood songs. In fact, Hardik, too, tried his hand at singing! Check out the photo below:

Hardik Pandya singing

Hardik Pandya also shared photos on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ðÂÂ«ðÂÂÂ 01.01.2020 âÂ¤ï¸Â #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJan 1, 2020 at 4:02am PST

Skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to comment on the picture saying, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless." Actress Nityami Shirke responded to Natasa's engagement photos by saying, "Omg Natasha!! Biggest congratulations to you both love always!" Adah Sharma, too, congratulated the couple saying, "Natasaaaaaa congrats to both of u."

Natasa Stankovic was last seen on the small screen as a contestant on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with ex-flame Aly Gony. The Serbian beauty was recently seen in the film The Body in a special dance number.

