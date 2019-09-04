Natasa Stankovic storms out from the sets of Nach Baliye 9

This weekend, on Nach Baliye 9, the viewers can look forward to special treat as the legendary actor Sunny Deol along with his son Karan Deol grace the stage to promote their upcoming movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

As the competition gets tougher, the star-studded couples are pulling out all the stops to deliver breath taking performances with scintillating moves setting the stage on fire. One such couple Aly Gony and Natasa Stankovic are putting their best forward week on week to win the coveted trophy. But this time, things didn't transpire as expected for the gorgeous actor Natasa Stankovic. She couldn't match up the beats of the song as she seemed lost during the performance. Infact, she forgot the dance moves. She could not take the entire situation sportingly. Without even waiting for the comments of the judges Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan nor the guest Judge – Sunny Deol, humiliated and upset Natasa stormed out of the set.

Seeing Natasa's behaviour, furious and annoyed judge Ahmed Khan lost his cool and said, "This is seriously an unprofessional behaviour. We are artist and we are here to perform." He further added, "We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way."

After lot of time, Natasa finally gathered the courage to step on to the stage for the comments. It was indeed a strange act, given the dedication Natasa has put in week on week. We wish her all the luck for her upcoming performances.

