Nach Baliye 9: Ali Gony still attracted towards ex Natasa Stankovic; proves lie detector test

For its first, a reality show will have a lie detector machine on the sets of the dance-based show, Nach Baliye 9. This episode will go on air on Sunday, September 1. One of the senior journalists was invited to conduct this super-fun segment.

With this special feature included on the stage, the audience is surely in for a lot of truth unravelling in public. Will this drop a lot of truth bombs!? What do you think will its repercussions be?

The first session was with ex-couple Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, both of them confirmed that they are still attracted towards each other, which left a smile on everyone's face. When asked Aly if he was in a serious relationship with anyone, he denied and the machine confirmed the same. Natasa, too, confessed that she does not want to give her relationship with Aly a third chance and they are better off as friends.



The next couple, Vishal and Madhurima have been the news recently for multiple reasons. When Mr. Dibang asked Madhurima if she provokes him, she denied and her lie was caught. She immediately confessed that I do not do this for the show but as a girl, I love it when I get attention. Even after multiple fights and arguments, the couple have never failed to impress everyone with their performance and to everyone's surprise, Vishal Singh admitted that he still has feelings for Madhurima despite their current equation.

After these intense acknowledgments, it was time for our much-loved couple Prince and Yuvika where Prince revealed that the two have never fought till date and has always respected her privacy by never checking Yuvika's phone. Now, aren't they couple goals?

