Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan injured; won't be returning to the show?

Faisal Khan known for his role in Chandragupta Maurya, has injured his leg during the shoot of the TV show, Also a contestant on Nach Baliye 9, Khan might not be able to return to the show due to his injury.
Known for his role in the popular TV show Chandragupta Maurya, Faisal Khan has suffered an injury on the sets of the show. According to reports, Faisal Khan fell off a horse during the shoot and has injured his leg. Also a contestant on the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan will not be able to return to the show and continue dancing.
Faisal Khan and his dance partner Muskaan Kataria have always impressed the judges and the audience with their performances. The actor recently took to Instagram to share an in-depth post about his injury and to keep his fans updated about it.
Here's what Faisal posted:
Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult! The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me. We take the smallest things for granted and really don’t know what tomorrow holds for us. The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how! As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance! Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life! Keep us in your prayers ð
According to his Instagram post, Faisal has a fibula tibia fracture, which is extremely painful and won't allow him to get back to dance at least for a few months. The actor has also been advised bed rest for a few weeks.
Faisal is a trained dancer and was also the winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, while co-contestant Muskaan Kataria is a model.
