Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan injured; won't be returning to the show?

Faisal Khan known for his role in Chandragupta Maurya, has injured his leg during the shoot of the TV show, Also a contestant on Nach Baliye 9, Khan might not be able to return to the show due to his injury.

Faisal Khan. Pic/Faisal Khan's Instagram account

Known for his role in the popular TV show Chandragupta Maurya, Faisal Khan has suffered an injury on the sets of the show. According to reports, Faisal Khan fell off a horse during the shoot and has injured his leg. Also a contestant on the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan will not be able to return to the show and continue dancing.

Faisal Khan and his dance partner Muskaan Kataria have always impressed the judges and the audience with their performances. The actor recently took to Instagram to share an in-depth post about his injury and to keep his fans updated about it.

Here's what Faisal posted:

According to his Instagram post, Faisal has a fibula tibia fracture, which is extremely painful and won't allow him to get back to dance at least for a few months. The actor has also been advised bed rest for a few weeks.

Faisal is a trained dancer and was also the winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, while co-contestant Muskaan Kataria is a model.

