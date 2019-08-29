Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy to celebrate love in a unique way

television

Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy will be seen 'celebrating' their version of Love in a very sensuous and romantic way on the sets of Nach Baliye 9

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy/picture courtesy: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram account

Couple based dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been keeping the audiences quite hooked to the show with not only all the dhamakedaar performances but also its out of the box themes and amazing concepts! While last week was all about the couples showcasing their own version of fantasy, this weekends performances will see them going into a celebratory mode, with the theme being a one of 'Celebration'!

Each couple on the show is supposedly going to be 'celebrating' their performance in unique ways, it is said that star jodi Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy will be seen 'celebrating' their version of Love in a very sensuous and romantic way on the Nach Baliye stage this weekend!

Pushing through their limits, even more, this time, the couple is supposedly going to be showcasing a variety of challenging and tough dance styles in this particular act, one of which may even show them dancing on a slab of dry ice! All set to deliver another super-duper performance, Jodi No. 7 RoNita are definitely going to rock the stage with their romantic celebration coming up this weekend!

Season nine of the dance reality show Nach Baliye has grabbed the desired attention, and its makers are extremely happy about it. The level of dance in this season is higher than the previous seasons. The performances of all the 'jodis' have been received well by the judges as well, actress Raveena Tandon, and director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan and has a unique concept of five ex-couples and five current couples battling on the dance stage to acquire the coveted trophy. Reportedly, the winner of Nach Baliye 9 gets a chance to do a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

