Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli blasts at Urvashi Dholakia for calling her out after being eliminated

television

This Saturday, Nach Baliye 9 saw the elimination of the ex-couple, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. After being evicted, the actress levied allegations on the makers of the show. However, Madhurima Tuli has a different tale

Madhurima Tuli shared this still from one of her performances on Instagram account.

Former couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva got eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Disheartened with this decision, Urvashi called out the makers of Nach Baliye 9 and its judges for being unfair towards them and giving preference to "younger couples" like Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Urvashi had claimed that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh gave them more content by indulging in nasty fights and that she and Anuj behaved in a matured manner. Renowned for her act as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the actress also said that the decision made was "unfair". However, in an interview with bollywoodlife.com, Madhurima Tuli has reacted to these statements and said that Urvashi should have taken this in her stride by being "respectful" towards the "judges' decision."



Urvashi Dholakia had shared this picture on her Instagram account.

"I wouldn't comment on what she said as such as it's her point of view and who am I to say anything? (But) There is absolutely no partiality as such. All are treated equally," said Madhurima Tuli to the website. Adding further, she stated, "Honestly, it's a competition and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I think you take it respectfully whatever the judges have given to you as a decision and not dig out these things and make an issue out of it. At this point, all I can say is you cannot accept defeat. If we would have lost, I don't think we would have ever done anything like this and would have respected and supported the decision."

The Baby actress thinks that Urvashi Dholakia has seen the ups and downs in life, and is a strong woman, and thinks that she is "over-reacting". "She is a competitor, she has seen life, she has fought life! I respect her completely. It's just that I feel that she is sad right now and a bit over-reacting to few things. She should take it positively and move ahead in life."

Speaking further to bollywoodlife.com, Madhurima said that since Urvashi and Vishal are great friends, she probably has an issue with her and therefore is dragging her in the entire fiasco. Ms. Tuli also said that it's her former boyfriend, Vishal, who indulges in those nasty fights on the stage and not her. Talking about hers and Urvashi's relationship on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima says that it was "cordial."

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva eliminated; actress calls out the makers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates