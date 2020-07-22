Sakshi Dhoni shares picture of Pandya family visiting home for MS Dhoni's 39th birthday

MS Dhoni turned 39 years on July 7, 2020 and there's no doubt that the Dhonis had a blast for his birthday. Needless to say MS Dhoni's birthday bash would be a private affair due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, there were two particular cricketers, the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - who decided to visit MS Dhoni's home in Ranchi to celebrate his birthday. They were even accompanied by Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who is quite an active celebritiy on Instagram, took to social media to share a photo of the celebrations that took place at their Ranchi home for MS Dhoni's birthday. The picture shared by Sakshi had MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and even Pankuri Sharma smiling away at the camera. Sakshi simply captioned it, "Missing the happy squad."

View this post on Instagram Missing the happy squad ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onJul 21, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

On Dhoni's birthday, Hardik Pandya was among the many cricketers to wish him on social media. Hardik Pandya shared a collage of pictures with Mahi. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend, who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @mahi7781."

MS Dhoni's last outing in the Indian cricket team uniform was during the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni's retirement rumours have been surfacing on the internet ever since but there has been no confirmation on the same.

MS Dhoni fans however will get to see their star in action as IPL 2020 has been announced to mostly take place in September in UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

