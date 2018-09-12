Hardik Patel ends fast after 19 days; no negotiation in sight with Gujarat govt

national

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel during his indefinite hunger strike for reservation, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, September 11, 2018/PTI

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who has been on indefinite hunger striker for the past 19 days has finally broken his fast as he could not get anyone from the Gujarat govt to talk about his demands. Hardik Patel broke the fast by having lemonade from the hands of Patidar community leaders Naresh Patel and CK Patel.

After ending his fast, the quota leader said, "The fight for quota for my community and farm loan waiver will continue". Hardik had begun his indefinite hunger strike on August 25 at his residence near here, demanding reservation for Patidars under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and loan waiver for Gujarat farmers.

Over the past couple of years, Hardik Patel has been championing for the reservation of the Patidar community and has openly spoken against BJP govt both in Gujarat and also at the center.

Later, a demand for the release of Patidar leader's aide Alpesh Katheria, who was arrested on charges of sedition, was also added. The 25-year-old quota agitation leader was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated last Friday - the 14th day of his fast. After spending two days in the hospital, he had returned to his house and continued the hunger strike.

While he had started taking liquids and was administered glucose at the hospital, the Patidar leader claimed he did not take any solid food during the fast. On September 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Gujarat government had reacted to the agitation and claimed that Hardik's quota movement was a "politically-motivated" agitation with the backing of the Congress. State Energy Minister Saurabh Patel had then said that the government's door was open for talks, but no negotiations were held.

