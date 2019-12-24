Harinder Pal Singh, Hana Ramadan clinch India Tour-Mumbai squash titles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fourth seed Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu concluded a successful week as he defeated seventh seed Tomotaka Endo of Japan in straight games 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to clinch the trophy at the finals of the HCL-SRFI India Tour-Mumbai at the Willingdon Sports Club squash courts on Saturday. Meanwhile, seventh seed Hana Ramadan of Egypt overcame a strong challenge from Lucy Turnmel of England 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-3 to take home the women’s open title. Harinder was richer by $20,000, while Hana was awarded $12,000.

Harinder, whose journey has been marred with injuries, had a fantastic run up to the final, defeating top players including the second seed Aditya Jagtap. Speaking about his journey so far, Harinder said, "After being diagnosed with Scoliosis and Nerve Impingements, I was unable to even walk and do basic activities. I recieved a lot of help from the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Center in Mohali as they helped be relearn and adjust to my new body very quickly.

I have not fully recovered and I have to give my 200% in every match in order to move ahead. I am happy that my efforts have paid off in this tournament and looking forward to another HCL-SRFI PSA in Jaipur."

