Harmann Kaur: The stylist behind Tollywood's best-dressed celebrities

In a content-driven age, the spotlight follows celebrities in the unlikeliest of places. Once only reserved for industry events, premieres, and galas, the job of a celebrity stylist has become increasingly prevalent in around the clock persona management of our stars. To avoid a page six scandal caused by a pair of ill-fitted track pants, the role of a stylist has become almost a prerequisite to having celebrity status. As the watchful eye of the public looks up to their idols for everything between grocery haul to airport looks, stylists are the unsung heroes who ensure our stars are sporting the latest Comme Des Garcons slides + Ferragamo bomber combo. Harmann Kaur is one such stylist widely respected, especially in the south, for her stand-out work.

Today, Harmann is one of the country's most demanded fashion stylists, sought after by brands and personalities alike for her forte in brand shoots, events, movies, and exclusive men's wear. She's worked with prestigious names like Longines, Celio, Flipkart, Zomato and Signature One to name just a few, and her work gets featured in top-tier publications such as Forbes, Opinion express, and JWS. In her meteoric rise as a celebrity stylist, she's become a favorite in Tollywood circles and is also the personal stylist for the Telugu actor and style-icon, Allu Arjun.

Harmann started her career as a fashion stylist in 2014, after what can only be considered an odyssey in finding her one true calling. Before becoming a staple on Tollywood movie sets such as Geetha Govindam, Beeshma, ABCD, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and A1 express she has lived nothing short of an illustrious life. Kaur was born in Jaipur, where she spent her formative years before moving to Hyderabad. She completed her undergrad in Psychology from St. Mary's College and soon after her post-grad in Human Resource Management from St. Francis College for women.

Throughout her life, the concept of human flight enamored young Harmann. After her post-grad, she was adamant about actualizing her aviation dream, which led to her enrollment in the Commercial Pilot License Training program at the Telangana State Aviation Academy in Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, her timing coincided with bleak job prospects and little promise across the Aviation sector. As you've already imagined, Harmann was undeterred by the detour on her path and jumped on the first opportunity that came her way. She remembers shocking both friends and family as she announced her new role as a news presenter and TV talk show host.

Looking back at her life, Harmann is proud of seizing every opportunity presented to her. Eventually, she would settle on her current life-calling to become a celebrity stylist and costumier. Kaur credits her willingness to take chances and firm belief in her ability to overcome any obstacle as the main driver for her success. Continuing her groundbreaking work with renowned names in Tollywood like Rana Dagubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Kajal Agarwal, inadvertently inspiring hundreds of others in her wake, not only through her work but also by her fearless and unabashed quest in seeking the true passion of her life.

