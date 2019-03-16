Harrdy Sandhu releases his new single Yaarr Superstaar

bollywood

This song, called Yaarr Superstaar, charts the journey of three friends through their college years to their work life, and features actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh

Harrdy — along with his label Sony Music — has always presented listeners with new sounds and music that fascinates them. This year, too, they release another melodic track that promises to bring a smile to your face or at least make you dig your phone for pictures of your school/college bestie!

Says Harrdy of getting his screen 'friends' on board, "When I was working on the song, I knew who I wanted to be a part of it. Varun and I go back a long way and have gone through a similar journey of ups and downs. And this video would not have been complete without Manjot."

The video, he says, is dedicated to "all my friends who I have had the best of times with. I will do anything to get those days back. They are all my Yaar Superstars! I also want my listeners to think of their friends during college and share this song with them."

The single tempers swaggering bass-lines, reggaetón vibe with a moombahton feel and a melodic chorus will definitely make it to your favourite jams! Says Varun Sharma ," when a yaar asks me to be a part of this music video , toh karna hai especially if the Yaar is my talented buddy Harrdy. This is my fav song and something that will always be on my playlist. Yaara, sunno aur sunao"

Adds on Manjot Singh "Yaarr Superstaar took me down the memory lane when I heard it for the first time. Shooting with all my Yaars was the best thing, toh time mat waste karo aur gaana suno."

Adds Pawanesh Pajnu, Head-North, Sony Music India, " With Harrdy, our objective is to always experiment, we always want to do something new and something that appeals to a larger audience. Yaarr Superstaar has an instant likeabilty to it and will relate to people across age groups. We are very excited to have partnered with talented artists like Varun and Manjot and without them, this would have not been such a massive product."

