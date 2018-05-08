Harsh Chhaya: Both Vinay Pathak and I are victims of our image

Harsh Chhaya, who started off his career in hit TV shows such as Hasratein and Banegi Apni Baat, said despite doing a variety of roles he is known as a serious actor, while Vinay Pathak is recognised for his Bheja Fry persona



Harsh Chhaya today said he and fellow actor Vinay Pathak have been unfairly labelled as artistes who only do a certain kind of cinema. The actor, who started off his career in hit TV shows such as Hasratein and Banegi Apni Baat, said despite doing a variety of roles he is known as a serious actor, while Pathak is recognised for his Bheja Fry persona.

"We all are victims of the image. Someone is tagged as an 'intense' actor or as a 'comic' one. But we all are actors at the end of the day. We try to do our jobs to the best of our abilities. "Even I have done some comic roles but somehow the tag of a serious actor stuck with me... Vinay has done many different roles such as his own production 'Dasvidaniya' but he is still known as an actor of the comedy genre," Chhaya told reporters here. Chhaya is making his directorial debut with comedy "Khajoor Pe Atke", which stars Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin and Dolly Ahluwalia. Chhaya said the shift from acting to direction was a "humbling" experience for him as he tends to be a temperamental actor. "As an actor, there is a 'sur' (tone) according to which you have to act and be. This change really hit me. I had to contain myself. As a director, when you have to take everyone together and move in one direction, things get really tough."

Asked if this change in him was a permanent one, the actor-turned-director quipped, "No. Why should I? Every role has a tone attached to it. So I think I'll be the same when I go on the sets as an actor." Also present were actors Pathak and, along with producer Amrit Sethia. The plot of the film takes off when the one of the brothers in a middle class family is held in the ICU and how the family members reach out to him in the hour of need, battling their financial troubles. Pathak said the USP of the film is that the plot is "entertaining along with being very relatable". Citing example of his film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla!", the actor said, "It is a film that rises from the difficulties faced by a middle class family and how their tragedy generates hilarious situations.

Pahwa said there is a fine line between crass and stupid comedy and the film has tried to find the middle "funny" path. Chhaya said he decided to debut with a comedy that is "family friendly" in a hope that it would be watched more. Asked who are the main leads in the film, the debutante director said, "The story and script are the heroes. This is an ensemble cast film. Making films with one hero and heroine in the lead is an outdated idea." "Khajoor Pe Atke" is slated to be released on May 18.

