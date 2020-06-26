Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya starrer Undekhi to release on June 10

The next SonyLIV Original – Undekhi, is an edgy crime thriller, produced for Applause Entertainment by Siddharth Sengupta's Edgestorm Productions and directed by Ashish R. Shukla. The series is slated to launch on 10th July.

Based on true events, the first teaser showcased a murder in the Sundarbans and now the recently released teaser shows a shocking visual of a girl being shot in midst of a celebration at a different location altogether. The brutal murder doesn't seem to stop the festivities though! We wonder if the two murders are connected in some way…

The series features an ensemble cast of talented actors - Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by the versatile Varun Badola who impressed us with his performance as Kaashi in the recently released hit drama series "Your Honor".

