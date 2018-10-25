Harshita Gaur: Priyanka Chopra in 'Quantico' is a great inspiration

bollywood

Harshita Gaur is now busy with Mixed Martial Arts classes in Mumbai

Harshita Gaur (Pic/Instagram)

Harshita Gaur, who has two web series Punchbeat and Mirzapur, says action movies have always fascinated her and she loves watching actresses doing action scenes. She is now busy with Mixed Martial Arts classes in Mumbai.

"Martial arts happened sometime back. I joined for a couple of months and then due to some work commitments, I had to take a break. Now, I have resumed it. I got into it last year," Harshita said in a statement.

"I was always fascinated by action movies and I love watching actresses doing action scenes. I am a big fan of Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson's movies. Our very own Priyanka Chopra in 'Quantico' is a great inspiration. They kind of inspired me to begin martial arts. I like to see a girl in a stronger position in movies," added the 26-year-old actress.

