Harshwardhan Rane: Saurabh is most nonjudgmental person I have met

Saurabh Sachdeva is currently shooting for upcoming film Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva, who was last seen in Manmarziya and Sacred Games is currently shooting in London for a film, Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It also stars Harshwardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Zoa Morani.

Actor Harshwardhan Rane praising Saurabh said, "Saurabh sir has been my teacher since I School. And now I can call him a friend, I share everything with him not just because he is a friend but also because he is the most nonjudgemental person I have met. I can't believe I am sharing screen space with him, I was blown away by his screen presence in Sacred Games Isa and am excited for season 2 of the same. Every time I am in the same frame with him and Bejoy sir calls Action it's a dream come true for me. I feel very lucky to hang out with my favourite director (Bejoy Sir) and teacher (Saurabh sir) on the same set. But being his student I hope I make Saurabh sir proud when he watches thIs film (TAISH) in the theatre."

He was also seen in Sacred Games 2, and next will be seen in Laal Kaptaan and Housefull 4.

