Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatta rolls out Ayushman Bharat health scheme

national

The Chief Minister announced that social security pension, including old-age allowance, widow pension and pension to the physically challenged would be raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per month from November 1

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a slew of schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Scheme, 24-hour power supply to 507 more villages and government jobs for dependents of martyrs.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on India's 72th Independence Day here, he said government employees would not be required to take no objection certificates (NOC) from the department concerned for applying to higher posts in other departments. He also said that from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, each household in the state would have an LPG gas cylinder.

The Chief Minister announced that social security pension, including old-age allowance, widow pension and pension to the physically challenged would be raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per month from November 1. The Chief Minister said on a pilot basis the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Scheme is being implemented in 25 government hospitals, including one main government hospital each in all 22 districts.

Under this scheme, 15.50 lakh families would get free medical treatment facilities up to Rs 500,000, an official statement said. Referring to the 'Mahra Gaon Jagmag Gaon Scheme', he said 507 more villages would start getting 24-hour electricity supply. With this the number of villages getting 24-hour power supply has been raised to 2,887 from 2,380. He said all villages of Panchkula, Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts are already getting 24-hour power supply.

For the ex-servicemen, the Chief Minister said during his visit to Rohnat village in Bhiwani district on March 23, he had talked about setting up a freedom trust to get rid the people from various problems. He said on the occasion of Independence Day the Rohnat Freedom Trust has been constituted and it would start working soon.

Also Read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Wants Disclosure Of Valuables In Lockers

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever