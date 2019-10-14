Haryana elections: Narendra Modi to address rally in Ballabhgarh

Faridabad (Haryana): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Ballabhgarh on Monday.

This will be the first of the four rallies the Prime Minister is scheduled to address in Haryana. He will be in Thanesar (Kurukshetra) and Dadri on October 15 while the last rally before polls commence in the state will be in the Jat-dominated Hissar on October 18.

The Prime Minister is likely to woo the voters using Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's clean image and the developmental works done by the Centre along with the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, the BJP released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

In the manifesto titled 'Mhare sapno ka Haryana' (my dreams of Haryana), the BJP made a plethora of promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new 'Yuva Vikas and Rozgar' ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers' income by 2022 and increase in pension.

The manifesto was released in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP national working president J P Nadda and other party leaders. Apart from the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other party MPs too are scheduled to hold rallies in the state to help BJP's chances of retaining the state.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 along with 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. PM Modi is also set to address rallies in Maharashtra. The counting of votes is scheduled to commence on October 24.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates