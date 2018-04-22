Haryana: Teenage girl abducted from her house, gang-raped

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the victim was alone in the house at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said

Four people allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her house at a village in Yamunanagar district. Police on Sunday said that the girl was later taken to a secluded place and gang-raped her.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the victim was alone in the house at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said. After the girl came back to her house and narrated her ordeal to her parents, a complaint was lodged with the women police station last night, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, they said, adding that during an investigation, it was revealed that accused were from Jathlana and Mohri villages. The accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

