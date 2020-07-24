Has Aamir Khan Productions struck a multi-project deal with a streaming giant? Sources say 'no'

There has been buzz that Aamir Khan's production house has struck a deal with a streaming platform for multiple projects. Sources close to Aamir Khan Productions, however, have refuted these claims of the production house being in talks for a deal.

Recently, certain rumours had started surfacing about Aamir Khan getting into a deal with a streaming platform to produce multiple projects for them. A source close to Aamir Khan has denied these rumours and shared, "While there are multiple projects being developed at Aamir Khan Productions, stories of a multi project deal with a streaming platform are untrue."

Aamir Khan will next be seen in the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in important roles.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen once again. The film went on floors in the first week of November 2019. Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

In related news, Aamir Khan has decided to cancel the Ladakh schedule of the film in light of the India-China military standoff along the Galwan valley. A source revealed to mid-day, "Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks."

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

