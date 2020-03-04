Has Anushka Shetty's mystery man been finally revealed?

Anushka Shetty's personal life seems to be in the limelight of late. Right from Prabhas to an unnamed Indian Cricketer, the names keep floating around, but the real name seems to be finally out. Well, a report by IB Times states that she might tie the knot with Prakash Kovelamudi, who was in the news for his divorce with Kanika Dhillon. He directed the Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya in 2019.

As stated above, ever since her staggering popularity after the iconic success of Baahubali, she has turned into a global phenomenon and offers are being presented left, right and center. And as stated above, she was linked with her co-star Prabhas and fans even wanted the two to get married. Given how shy they both are, they only used to smile every time this question was thrown at them.

But little did they know that Prakash and Anushka have been clandestinely dating for quite some time. Prakash is the son of filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao. Well, nothing about their love affair or wedding is confirmed yet and we are only waiting for them to come out of the closet and say to the world that they are in love.

