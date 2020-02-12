Has South Indian star Anushka Shetty been bowled over by a North Indian cricketer?

Anushka Shetty was a very popular South Indian actress before turning into a globally known name post the historic success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films. And ever since the making of that magnum opus, there were reports and rumours that she's in a relationship with its leading man, Prabhas.

Every time the duo stepped out for the promotions, it was asked about its relationship and even marriage, yes! But now, fans of the actors may be in for some disappointment as Shetty is rumoured to be dating someone else. A report by Pinkvilla states the actress is dating a North Indian cricketer and might tie the knot as well.

It's impossible to even take a wild guess and only wait for the actress to make an official announcement and confirmation. Coming to her work front, she unveiled the promo of her thriller, Nishabdham, prior to her birthday, giving her fans a massive surprise.

She has even shared the song promos on her Instagram account that further excite our curiosities about the film. Take a look:

All set fo release on April 2, 2020, this psychological drama also stars R. Madhavan. And after the release of this film, she might team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a film.

