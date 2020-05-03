Has Jasleen Matharu secretly married Anup Jalota? The actress clarifies

The current lockdown that will soon complete two months and has already been extended till May 18, has forced all of us to stay safe and inside our houses. There are no gatherings, get-together parties, weddings, or any event. Amid this, is it possible for any celebrity to tie the knot? Fans began to think Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu has, and that too with Anup Jalota.

She took to her Instagram account a few days back and shared a picture where she could be seen with a Sindoor and a pair of bangles that immediately made fans wonder if she had taken the oath with the Bhajan maestro. In case you missed it, have a look at the post here first:

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Jasleen Matharu à¨à¨¸à¨²à©à¨¨ à¨®à¨ à¨¾à©à© (@jasleenmatharu) onApr 28, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

And now, speaking to SpotBoyE, she has clarified no such thing has happened. She said, "I am in the mood of getting married but it's just that I haven't found the right person yet. Mere dil ki ghanti nahi baji ab tak." She added, "Ever since I posted that picture, people are sending me congratulatory messages. Many friends are even wishing me 'A Happy Married Life'. In fact, that very day, Kashmera Shah texted me on similar lines."

So what was the secret behind that picture? She spilled the beans and said, "I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn't expect that it would lead to so much chaos."

And here is the video she is talking about, watch it if you haven't:

View this post on Instagram Chupke se â¤ï¸ð¤«ð¤« A post shared by Jasleen Matharu à¨à¨¸à¨²à©à¨¨ à¨®à¨ à¨¾à©à© (@jasleenmatharu) onApr 28, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

But it seems fans are really wanting her to turn a bride soon and let's see when that happens.

