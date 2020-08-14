Has Priyanka Chopra Jonas begun shooting for Matrix 4?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new Instagram post has triggered speculation that she has begun shooting for Matrix 4. PeeCee posted a picture of herself travelling, which was credited to long-time stylist Divya Jyoti. As Jyoti was accompanying her, netizens were convinced that she is joining the unit of the Keanu Reeves-starrer, which has resumed shooting after being kept on hold due to the pandemic.

The Warner Bros. and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. She will join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, reports variety.com. Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.

View this post on Instagram Wanderlust... A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onAug 12, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy working out amid the lockdown, and she recently shared that she loves doing push-ups, especially when her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, is involved in the activity. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The White Tiger, an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

The actress has also signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. She is also collaborating with Amazon on two television projects: Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition in which the families of the bride and groom compete against each other in song and dance, and Citadel, Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series in which she will star with Richard Madden.

