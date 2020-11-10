Has Saif Ali Khan almost tripled his remuneration to Rs 11 crore?

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Saif Ali Khan is making big bucks despite the post-pandemic scenario. The actor, who finds himself in demand, was earlier charging about Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore as his acting fees. He is said to have now almost tripled it to Rs 11 crore. But there is more to it. If the producer decides to directly release his film on a digital platform, then the nawab's remuneration goes up further.

Now that's a whopper for an actor whose last few theatrical releases, including Jawaani Jaaneman and Laal Kaptaan (2019) did not exactly set the box-office on fire. After Sacred Games 2 (2019), Khan's next web series is Ali Abbas Zafar's Dilli.

He will also be seen in Pavan Kripalani's comedy-horror, Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, and Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari. The fourth-time father-to-be is laughing all the way to the bank. Do the math.

