Has Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan found love in London?

Reports also suggest that Aryan Khan's mother Gauri Khan has already met the London girl and finds her to be sweet

Aryan Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/_aryan_

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been in the news for his voiceover for The Lion King's Simba. Apart from this, there is one more news that has had him occupy the headlines of tabloids. Reportedly, Aryan Khan has found the love of his life. While there isn't anything concrete to validate this piece of information, reports have been abuzz about him seeing a blogger in London.

At 53, Shah Rukh Khan has a mammoth of female fan following and seems like his son is following suit. Junior Khan also has innumerable female fans swooning over him. It's in the genes if we say so!

Aryan Khan is in London for his filmmaking studies and reportedly Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan has already met the girl and she finds her to be very sweet.

In the month of October 2017, an image of Aryan Khan posing with a mystery girl had gone viral. However, nothing is clear whether the girl in the picture is indeed the one who is dating Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in Maldives with his children and is spending some quality time there.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has many educational degrees on his name, has said that education is the most vital ingredient to survive in his family. For him, education comes first for his children and then they can choose their respective careers. SRK had once said, "He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that's cool."

Bollywood professional, SRK is contributing to polish his son's filmmaking education. Talking about it, Shah Rukh had said, "I have made a folder with all the great English classics like The Untouchables, Goodfellas, and Michael Douglas' Falling Down. I am showing him English films now but I have also made another folder that has Hindi classics like Sholay, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Devdas – both Dilip Saab's and mine. I want him to see more films."

