Has she friendzoned me forever?

I am a 24-year old guy and recently got very close to a girl who goes to the same college as I do. We chatted a lot and realised that we had a lot in common. After a few months, I began to have feelings for her and started giving her a few hints about how I felt. Since that time, she has been telling me about guys she has a crush on, and says I am like her brother. I don't know how to react to this, because it feels as if she has moved me to the dreaded 'friendzone' which means she may never go out with me. Is there any way of changing her mind?

It's hard to evaluate whether or not your friend will change her mind because so much depends upon the kind of relationship the two of you have and how she looks at you. Instead of hints, it may make sense for you to simply tell her how you feel, and get a sense of how she looks at this relationship. It's possible that she may simply not have thought about you as a potential date, in which case a direct conversation may help. On the other hand, if she really thinks of you as a brother rather than someone she can have romantic feelings for, you may get a clearer answer and then have to accept her decision. People can always change their minds over time, of course, but being a friend is always a good start.

