Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu is back to Mumbai as Coronavirus derails Delhi schedule

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting round the clock and was supposed to fly to Delhi for the next schedule of her upcoming film, Haseen Dillruba, but now she has come back due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The actress has been working continuously for the last two years and manages to give us at least 3-4 films all the time. She's known for choosing scripts and stories that are unconventional and unique and also ensures all her films are completed in record time.

After the success of Thappad, she now gears up for a lot of films like Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and a Murder-mystery, Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey and is all set to release on September 18 along with Farhan Akhtar's Toofan.

She was shooting for the film in Haridwar and was all set to fly to Delhi for a five-day schedule. But unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she had to come back with her entire team, Pinkvilla reported. Talking about it, Pannu said, "We finished the Haridwar schedule and came back to Mumbai. We are not shooting till 31st March. There was a 5-day schedule in Delhi that was to be filmed but that has been postponed until things get better. Rest, everything is done."

Well, let's hope the actress and everyone from her team stay safe and that they can shoot peacefully only once the pandemic is over.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates