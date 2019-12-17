Haseen Dilruba Poster: Taapsee Pannu is all set to tell an intriguing tale

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's first film together, Haseen Dilruba, have just dropped the first poster of the film. Directed by Vinil Mathew, who directed Karan Johar's Hasee Toh Phasee, Haseen Dilruba's first poster looks fascinating and intense. Taapsee shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it" Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!"

While not much is known about the film or Taapsee Pannu's role in it, we now know that it will hit theatres on September 18, 2020. Reports suggest that Haseen Dilruba is a romantic thriller. A report stated, "The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film's favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple."

Besides Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee has two other films in the pipeline now. The first one is Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza, and the other is a film called Rashmi Rocket. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, has two films coming up next year - the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, and a rom-com with Yami Gautam called Ginny Weds Sunny.

