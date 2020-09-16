Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani steals the show in Indoo Ki Jawani's first song

Kiara Advani seems to be on a roll. She has one film coming up after another. One of them is Indoo Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by T-Series and Nikkhil Advani. It also stars Aditya Seal in the lead role. The actress had teased her fans with the first song of the film on her Instagram account.

The song is titled Hasina Pagal Deewani and is a reboot of Mika Singh's immensely popular song from 1998, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. In the song, we see Advani dancing as if nobody's watching but everyone actually is. She's full of energy and enigma in this dance number and her fans won't be disappointed.

Have a look at the song right here:

Indoo Ki Jawani was slated to release in the cinema halls on June 5 but now may arrive directly on the OTT platform due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014 and also acted in a film called Machine in 2017.

Her claim to fame happened with the anthology on Netflix called Lust Stories and she became even more popular with the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh last year, which was the second highest grosser of the year after War. She now has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu and Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, and a film with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

