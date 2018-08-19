Search

Hassan Rouhani urges boost ties with Pakistan under Imran Khan

Aug 19, 2018, 11:08 IST | IANS

In his message, Rouhani said that Iran was ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan, expressing hope that the two countries would further improve relations during Khan's tenure

Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday congratulated Imran Khan on his election as Pakistan's new Prime Minister, state TV reported.

In his message, Rouhani said that Iran was ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan, expressing hope that the two countries would further improve relations during Khan's tenure.

Former cricket star Imran Khan was sworn in as Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Saturday.

