Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela gifts herself a new car

Urvashi Rautela presented herself with a brand new set of wheels after the success of Hate Story 4

Content with the success of Hate Story 4, actor Urvashi Rautela presented herself a new car. A source says, "Urvashi loves luxury cars like Mustang, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and McLaren. This is her fourth car, and she's elated because it's a Mercedes Benz."

