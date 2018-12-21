Have a doodle-y Christmas 2018 at Kala Ghoda

christmas

Learn how to create cutesy Yuletide art at an open-to-all workshop by a city-based artist

Remember flipping through the last pages of your notebook when you were in school? Most would be filled with doodles or the Flames game. Well, take a trip down nostalgia lane with this workshop by Art360°, an initiative at CSMVS, hosted by Mumbai-based artist Purva Pandit, where she will teach the art of doodling to 30 people. With a Christmas theme, this could also be the perfect place for you to practise making handmade holiday cards.

The two and a half hour-long workshop will begin with a practice session, after which Christmas-themed artwork will be given to participants on which they will be guided as they doodle. You can even get these framed and take it home. "The session will end with an art therapy segment, where Purva will play everyday sounds like flowing water or a baby crying, and participants will be asked to doodle based on their sounds," says Kinjal Babaria, senior education associate, CSMVS. So, enroll and let those creative juices flow. Who knows, your Christmas present this year could be tapping a hidden talent.



Purva Pandit

On December 22, 10.45 am to 1.30 pm

At Auditorium, Visitors' centre, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Email education@csmvs.in

Call 22844484

Cost Rs 500

