'Have lost respect for him': Woman moves court after father 'cheats' in Ludo game

A 24-year-old woman has approached a family court after she lost a Ludo game to her father. The matter came up before family court counsellor Sarita Rajani in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

The daughter has said that she has been experiencing alienation from her father ever since the outcome in the board game.

Rajani told reporters that the woman has told her she has lost respect for her father and even felt hesitation in calling him "father".

Rajani said the father-daughter relation was better earlier and only the board game defeat led to the crisis.

The young woman has been crying and had expected the father to lose the game just to humour her, however, that did not happen.

"I had four meetings with the girl and now some positive changes have started taking place," said the counsellor.

Rajani says there has been rapid changes in the society especially during the lockdown, where too much is being expected from everyone.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever