Have Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi broken up? The actor finally answers

Any couple, that connects and begins a beautiful relationship, especially in the entertainment industry, has to go through the turmoil of reading and listening to its break-up rumours. The latest couple to face the same is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s lead pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Their break-up stories have been doing the rounds for quite some time and it was also reported they even refused to share the same vanity van while they were shooting together. Now, Khan has finally come out in the open to clear the matter once and for all. Talking to Zoom, he said they are still a couple.

He then clarified the story of not sharing the vanity van with the actress. He informed the portal they were shooting in Khandala Ghat for a fight sequence with lots of mud and water. The reason for not sharing the van with Shivangi was the lack of a water spray. That is the reason why he had to move to another one for a shower. He also said there were no demands made for a separate vanity van. It seems this clarification by the actor was long-awaited and much-needed since all of the couple's fans were worried when the stories about their break-up started coming out.

The two have been in a relationship for over two years and still going strong. And their on-screen chemistry in the serial happens to be a major highlight of the daily soap. Given the actor has finally confirmed he and Joshi are still dating, their fans would indeed be very happy. Given how successful the show and the couple are, it seems fans aren’t going to let this show go off air just as easily.

