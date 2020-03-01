Have you seen Preity Zinta's adorable anniversary wish for hubby Gene Goodenough?

Preity Zinta and her hubby Gene Goodenough's wedding date is surely unique. The couple tied the knot in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016, on the occasion of a leap year. 2020 is the first leap year after 2016 and that only makes their wedding anniversary a lot cooler. But jokes apart, the couple has been together for the last four years and still going very strong.

And how could Zinta not wish Gene on this immensely special date? Taking to Twitter, she wrote-" Happy Anniversary my darling It's been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back.” (sic)

Take a look:

Happy Anniversary my darling â¤ï¸ It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back ð¥° #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting pic.twitter.com/BQmbIAFYV9 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 29, 2020

Zinta and Gene had a hush-hush wedding and the actress never spoke about her relationship in public. The actress has always conducted her professional and personal life with dignity. 2020 also marks 22 years for her in Bollywood. She began her career in 1998 with Dil Se and Soldier, and immediately became fans' favourite.

She was, is, and will always be known as Bollywood's Dimple girl. That winning smile and those dimples were to die for. Even though she didn't really welcome those comments, she was known as the Bubbly Girl by people. But apart from those feisty and chirpy characters, she also did films like Lakshya, Heaven On Earth, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Heroes.

In 2008, she turned entrepreneur and became the co-owner of the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab. She even said in an interview she wanted to try new things and rejected and refused a lot of offers when some of the top makers of the industry wanted to sign her for their films. She always believed in living life on her own terms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates