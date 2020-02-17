Have you seen Smriti Irani's new haircut yet?

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for relatable posts on Instagram. She often posts about her children and some hilarious memes. After donning the chef for her husband and children and giving step-by-step tutorials of her recipes to her followers, her latest Instagram stories shows how she has been spending her Sunday and having a ‘me-time’.

The union minister for women and child development and textiles posted two stories in her Instagram profile. The first picture shows her taking an auto rickshaw ride, in which she says, "It’s been a while… Auto ki sawaari (sic)"

A few hours after taking the auto rickshaw ride, Irani decided to get a haircut and shared a selfie, this time in her car showing off her new hairstyle. It appears she has cut her hair short and kept it till her shoulders and got it styled with a blowdryer. She writes on the post, "Haircut kiya…jo kal phir baandh lungi," (Got a haircut.. I will tied my hair again tomorrow.)

On work front, the union minister of textiles lauded the diversity of Indian textiles and weaves at the India Day celebration in the London Fashion Week on Saturday. "These thousands of weaves bring to you the rich diversity of Indian textile. The saree is not only a cloth, a significant reflection of our textile legacy, it is also a matter of Indian pride,” she said in a video message at the event.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates