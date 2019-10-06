Have you seen these pictures of Neena Gupta from heavy prosthetic session?

Neena Gupta has been going that extra mile to get into character. The Badhaai Ho (2018) actor took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the things she has to do to get into character. The veteran actor shared pictures from her prosthetics session for an upcoming film, in which she is seen covered in a green liquid.

She captioned it, "An actress prepares (sic)." When fans wondered if it was really her, she posted another snapshot in which her face was partially visible. "Yes, that's me! Ab toh vishwas hogaya na (sic)? she asked. Check out the tweets right here:

Yes, that's me! Ab toh vishwas hogaya na? pic.twitter.com/vCeKK6CbOX — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) October 4, 2019

This is Gupta's second innings in the industry in a way. After Alone, which came out in 2015, she didn't really get the roles she yearned for as an artist and 2018 changed everything for her. From Veere Di Wedding to Mulk to the highly successful Badhaai Ho, she delivered one success after another.

2020 promises to be equally fantastic for her as she teams up with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi, and reunites with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Call it a stroke of luck but both the films come out in the same month with a gap of two weeks, the former on March 27 and the latter on March 13.

The actor is clearly enjoying this phase of her career as there's nothing else but acting that she enjoys, and as audiences, there's no greater joy than to watch a fine actor in fine films delivering fine performances.

