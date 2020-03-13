Have you seen this amazing and endearing caricature of Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor is only one film old! She starred in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter in 2018. But in over two years, she has established a solid fan-base for herself. She also starred in the anthology, Ghost Stories and was appreciated for her performance there too.

Fans across the country are known to go the extra mile for their favourite stars and thanks to social media, they can even share the love via Instagram and Twitter. That's precisely what Kapoor did when an artist by the name of Prasad Bhatt made a beautiful caricature of the actress who was also dressed in a traditional style.

And not being able to contain her excitement, she immediately took to her Instagram account and thanked him for it. How do you like it? Have a look right here:

2020 is going to be a very crucial year for the actress as she has some really impressive and important films coming up. Her first release of the year will be Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will be followed by RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht. She's also touted to collaborate for a film with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

She was also Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar but the comedy has been pushed indefinitely due to the actors' date issues.

