Have you seen this photo of Smriti Irani's mother against picturesque backdrop?

After sharing an important message with a throwback picture of herself, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post featuring her mother Shibani Bagchi. Irani shared a picture of her mother, who is standing against a picturesque backdrop in her balcony at her home amid lockdown.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

The 44-year-old minister shared the beautiful picture as her Instagram story and captioned it, MA! with a red heart emoticon. Smriti Irani, who always manages to tickle the funny bone of her followers never shies away from sharing snippets from her work, travel, and family life.

In March, the Amethi MP took to Instagram to extend birthday greetings to her mom Shibani. She shared an adorable post to wish her mommy dearest on the special day. Smriti Irani wrote, "She glows with each passing day, she pampers us no matter what season our lives pass through..."

The BJP leder further wrote, "We give thanks each day that we were born to her. Love you Ma, happy birthday!" This isn't the first time Irani shared a post featuring her mother. In December 2019, the actor-turned-politician had shared a photo of her mother travelling in a rickshaw. Irani had captioned the picture: Ma!

Here are a few occasions when Irani shared her mother's pictures:

When Smriti Irani got sandwiched between her mother and mother-in-law.

When Smriti Irani shared this candid three-generation picture featuring herself, her mother and her daughter Zoe Irani.

Smriti Irani, who has been married to Zubin Irani, a Parsi businessman for over 18 years was born to a Bengali mother and Punjabi-Maharashtrian father. From starting her career as a model and becoming a household name after her acting stint in television to heading a Union Ministry, Irani has come a long way to become one of the most popular and coolest politicians of India.

