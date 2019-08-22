Have you seen this picture of Amitabh Bachchan dancing with daughter Shweta Bachchan?

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's picture is from their son Abhishek Bachchan's wedding with Aishwarya Rai. Fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared it on their Instagram account

Shweta Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla

Bollywood's ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating thirty-three years of their label. Their first clients from the Hindi film industry were the Bachchans. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan's wedding with Delhi-based businessman, Nikhil Nanda, in the year 1997 was their first-ever project.

The designer duo has now shared some priceless and rare pictures from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding. The wedding was the definition of grandeur and royalty. On Thursday, to celebrate 33 years of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the designer duo's Instagram handle shared rare pictures from Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding held in Mumbai. The first picture had the Guru actors walk hand-in-hand with each other. Dressed in a pristine blue silver brocade Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones, and pearls, the Yuva actor looked dapper. Aishwarya exuded pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details.

In the same post, there is a pinch of true nostalgia as one gets to see Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan dancing together on D-Day. While Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing the wedding photos, his second post describes the now 43-year-old's regal turban and sherwani that he wore on his wedding day.

Well, the best is saved for the last, and Abu and Sandeep also followed that route. They shared a picture of the entire Bachchan clan showing what they wore at the wedding. The picture has the Paa actor with actor-turned-politician wife Jaya and daughter Shweta Bachchan with her little girl, Navya Naveli Nanda. Like Shweta, Abhishek's wedding too had the white theme. "The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance."

Abhishek tied the knot with the former Miss World on April 20, 2007, and are touted as Bollywood's power couple. They are married for 12 years and have a seven-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

