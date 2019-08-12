Rare wedding pictures of Shweta Bachchan, where 'the bride wore white'

bollywood

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding album on Instagram account to celebrate their 33rd year in the industry

Designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared these photos of Shweta Bachchan with Nikhil Nanda on their Instagram account

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared some priceless, rare and unseen pictures from megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's wedding. The pictures are a true definition of nostalgia, and these pictures are proof enough that Navya Naveli Nanda is a mirror image of her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta tied the knot to a Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, and how the family broke conventional stereotypes by opting for a white outfit for the wedding.

The designer duo thanked Jaya Bachchan for sharing these priceless moments with them and allowing it to share with their followers. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding was the first-ever project handled by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer shared a picture of Shweta from her mehendi (henna) ceremony and described the attire as: "1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious."

Shweta Bachchan acknowledged this post and got nostalgic. She wrote how young she was when she tied the knot. "Ahhhhhhhhh omg!!! The bride was a babyyyyy!!! My fav outfit (sic)," wrote the 45-year-old.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla then shared pictures from Shweta's sangeet ceremony, where she opted for a gold lehenga and they thanked the Bachchans for showing faith in them. The Instagram post read: "1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first-ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family...

Further describing the importance of the sangeet ceremony and Shweta's outfit for the occasion, the caption read: "The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern."

"It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy" - Abu and Sandeep

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla further shared pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's wedding ceremony where she was dressed in a traditional maroon lehenga. Shweta looked breathtakingly beautiful as a bride. They further wrote that Jaya is like their sister and in that relation, they are Shweta's maternal uncle. Read the full post here: "1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts" Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep

For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble.

And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery was chosen. Later, they also surprised everyone with a picture of Shweta with mother Jaya Bachchan dressed in pristine ivory saree. This picture was taken when Shweta was heavily pregnant with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a great relationship with the Bachchans. They also crafted the outfits of the entire Bachchan family for the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta. Also, Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned the showstopper for Abu and Sandeep at their fashion show, and Amitabh Bachchan was all smiles and cheering for his daughter's debut on the ramp walk.

