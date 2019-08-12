Rare wedding pictures of Shweta Bachchan, where 'the bride wore white'
Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding album on Instagram account to celebrate their 33rd year in the industry
Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared some priceless, rare and unseen pictures from megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's wedding. The pictures are a true definition of nostalgia, and these pictures are proof enough that Navya Naveli Nanda is a mirror image of her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta tied the knot to a Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, and how the family broke conventional stereotypes by opting for a white outfit for the wedding.
The designer duo thanked Jaya Bachchan for sharing these priceless moments with them and allowing it to share with their followers. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding was the first-ever project handled by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer shared a picture of Shweta from her mehendi (henna) ceremony and described the attire as: "1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious."
Shweta Bachchan acknowledged this post and got nostalgic. She wrote how young she was when she tied the knot. "Ahhhhhhhhh omg!!! The bride was a babyyyyy!!! My fav outfit (sic)," wrote the 45-year-old.
@shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla then shared pictures from Shweta's sangeet ceremony, where she opted for a gold lehenga and they thanked the Bachchans for showing faith in them. The Instagram post read: "1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first-ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family...
Further describing the importance of the sangeet ceremony and Shweta's outfit for the occasion, the caption read: "The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern."
"It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy" - Abu and Sandeep
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla further shared pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's wedding ceremony where she was dressed in a traditional maroon lehenga. Shweta looked breathtakingly beautiful as a bride. They further wrote that Jaya is like their sister and in that relation, they are Shweta's maternal uncle. Read the full post here: "1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts" Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep
For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble.
And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery was chosen. Later, they also surprised everyone with a picture of Shweta with mother Jaya Bachchan dressed in pristine ivory saree. This picture was taken when Shweta was heavily pregnant with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK
Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a great relationship with the Bachchans. They also crafted the outfits of the entire Bachchan family for the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta. Also, Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned the showstopper for Abu and Sandeep at their fashion show, and Amitabh Bachchan was all smiles and cheering for his daughter's debut on the ramp walk.
Also Read: Shweta Bachchan Nanda cannot believe dad Amitabh would share this throwback photo!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda was born on March 17, 1974 in Mumbai to the renowned Bollywood couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Pictured: A young Shweta (standing second from left) with father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan. (All Pictures courtesy/mid-day archives, Yogen Shah and Instagram accounts of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda)
In 2018, Shweta Bachchan launched her clothing line - MxS, which is a collaboration between Shweta Nanda Bachchan and ace-designer Monisha Jaisingh. In pic: Shweta Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan, brother Abhishek Bachchan and their cousins in a picture from 1985 taken when Big B was hospitalised for Mysthenia Gravis. Abhishek is Shweta's younger brother.
There are moments when friends become collaborators, and such was the case between designer Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. But the idea was really born as a sweet after-thought. Shweta reached out to Jaising - best known to celebrate the extrovert nature of fanciful dressing - to create an outfit for a common friend's 50th birthday.
In pic: Little Shweta Bachchan with dad Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his 1976 film Adalat. The senior Bachchan interestingly mentioned in this post that the lady to right happens to be Waheeda Rehman.
After a few interactions between the two, the final outfit was born - an athleisure-spirited pair of trousers and a bomber-inspired oversized shirt, both embellished in Jaising's signature interplay of sequin and sheer. Shweta's MxS is positioned as a pret label with a tagline: Fashion Just Got Fancier. In pic: Amitabh Bachchan photographs son Abhishek Bachchan, father Harivanshrai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan in this throwback picture.
Abhishek Bachchan shared a wonderful throwback photo with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in 2017. Abhishek, who is bald in the snapshot from his childhood, captioned the image, "I'm pretty sure she still thinks I'm that same size and age.... But am also sure that she will always be there for me, as I will for her. #happyrakhi Shwetdi. Love you. P.S. I have 3 other sisters who do the same, but they will kill me if I post childhood photos of them. Actually, now that I think of it my sister is going to have the same reaction!! Remember girls it's RAKSHAbandhan.(sic)"
Shweta Bachchan Nanda got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Nanda, the daughter of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. They have a daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya. Interestingly, husband Nikhil's birthday falls a day after Shweta's, which is March 18.
In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also made her screen debut alongside her megastar father Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement for a jewellery brand. However, the ad was later withdrawn after legal action was threatened against the brand for portraying bank employees in a negative light. In pic: Shweta Bachchan Nanda with dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan, brother Abhishek Bachchan, sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda at a family get-together.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda is one talented lady, and it won't be wrong to say that talent is in her genes! She made her debut as a novelist by launching her first novel 'Paradise Towers', a heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai. Shweta was introduced to writing and reading by grandfather Harivanshrai Bachchan, a poet and a writer. She had been penning stories since she was young, but did not share it with anyone until she decided to take the plunge and turn author. In pic: Shweta Bachchan pictured here with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares an extremely close bond with her family.
"The idea for 'Paradise Towers' came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign. The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second-guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is 'Paradise Towers', and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be," said Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a statement.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her mother-actress Jaya Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda gave an exclusive interview to a major magazine in 2017. In the candid chat, which happened to be Navya's first-ever tete-a-tete, it was revealed that her decision to keep an arm's length from the film industry has something to do with Shweta's advice. "I really try to tell Navya about all the cons [of being a part of the film industry]. I have nothing against the industry, it's who we are. But, it's not an easy world to be in," Shweta said. The trick works, as the star kid asserts there's "no way" she'll make a career in acting.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli is a social media sensation already. In December 2018, Navya turned 21. The entire Bachchan clan dotes on Navya. She is often spotted hanging out with grandpa and megastar Abhishek Bachchan and also frequently appears on his social media handles.
While Shweta Bachchan Nanda doesn't believe Navya has taken after either of her parents, the young girl appears to mirror certain qualities of her mother - she is confident, self-aware and polite. She has also inherited a love for reading, and wants everything from her mother's closet, including her shoes.
Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar are best friends. The Bachchan sibling - Shweta and Abhishek recently appeared on KJo's chat show 'Koffee With Karan - Season 6'. The episode was a hit as the camaraderie that the two shares was loved by the audience. From pulling each other's legs to revealing their secrets, the episode proved that the star kids are just like any other brother-sister duo.
In pic: Shweta Bachchan Nanda with best friend Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda. The filmmaker is Navya's godfather.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan are quite close to each other. Here they are pictured during a family wedding in Mumbai in 2017.
Here's taking a look at some more candid photos of Shweta Bachchan Nanda!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan during Big B's 75th birthday celebrations in the Maldives.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Big B's 72nd birthday celebrations.
(L-R) Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan posing on the ramp at Shabana Azmi's fashion show Mijwan in 2015.
Shweta Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan. Big B who posted this image on social media captioned it, "Daughters be the best".
Shweta Bachchan with fellow members of the Bachchan clan during actress Tillotama Shome's wedding to Kunal Ross in Goa in 2015. Kunal is Jaya Bachchan's sister's son.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her son Agastya Nanda, who turned 18 in November 2018. Agastya is a carbon copy of his father Nikhil Nanda, while Navya looks like her mother.
4 generation in one frame! (L to R) Jaya Bachchan, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, her mother Indira Bhaduri and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Shweta Bachchan gracefully poses with her father Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, as they dressed up for Akash Ambani's wedding celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan. For the unversed, Suhana and Agastya Nanda are very good friends.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Shweta Bachchan Nanda! You rock, woman!
It's Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday today. The daughter of legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, sister of the popular Abhishek Bachchan, she is definitely much more than a part of the Bachchan clan. The cynosure of all eyes at red carpet events, a doting mother, dutiful wife, perfect daughter and older sister, and now an entrepreneur and a novelist, we take a look at her in candid pictures...
