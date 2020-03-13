Having kids is on Maria Sharapova's mind

Former Russian tennis great Maria Sharapova has spoken about her plans to have kids and wants to give them a proper upbringing.

Sharapova, 32, who announced her retirement from tennis last month, left Russia for the US with her father when she was seven and believes separation from her mother affected her.

"I wouldn't know how to do both—[be a mother] and dedicate hours and hours on your body and on the court. Those are never the circumstances I wanted to have a child around. That [separation from my mom] definitely influences a lot of decisions that I'll make in the future," the five-time Grand Slam champion was quoted a saying by Tennis World USA.

The former World No. 1 is currently dating British businessman, Alexander Gilkes.

