Having kids not on Simona Halep's mind now

Halep was recently pictured holding Iuruc's hands and kissing on a beach in Mamaia, a tourist destination in Romania

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, 27, who is reportedly dating Aromanian millionaire Toni Iuruc, 40, does not plan to have kids in the next couple of years.



According to Tennis World USA, when she was asked if she plans to become a mother now that she is dating, she replied: "Not in the next couple of years. If my kids want to practice any sport, I'll encourage them. If not, I'll support whatever their chosen path will be. But about my personal life... it's not a pleasant topic."

Meanwhile, the Romanian tennis ace said that she would love to spend a vacation with her loved ones on a beach. "I would go someplace where there are not too many people around. A quiet place where I can enjoy myself with my dearest ones on a beach," said Halep. Also, Halep explained that she is not much of a social media person either. "I never search for anyone online and don't really follow posts from others. I merely spend an hour reading comments and other things or news on Instagram," she said.

