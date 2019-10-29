Hazel Keech can't stop thanking Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for this reason

Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was looking gorgeous at the Anil Ambani Diwali bash and even took to her Instagram account to share her look for the night. But, what was intriguing was to see her thanking Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan. And this was the reason, have a look:

She also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion separately with her hubby. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali everyone, love from the Singhs A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) onOct 27, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

Keech acted in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bodyguard, and also had a special song in Sonu Sood's film, Maximum. And in case you didn't know, she and Ira are close friends and she plays the lead role in her play, Medea. Ira posted a picture with the actress last month, announcing the news, check it out:

Can we now expect the women in a Bollywood film soon?

