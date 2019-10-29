Hazel Keech can't stop thanking Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for this reason
Hazel Keech took to her Instagram account to share her look for the Diwali bash and also thanked Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for this reason.
Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was looking gorgeous at the Anil Ambani Diwali bash and even took to her Instagram account to share her look for the night. But, what was intriguing was to see her thanking Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan. And this was the reason, have a look:
View this post on Instagram
What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you’re getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home...... so your friend loans her top! Thank you for your top @khan.ira you were my live saver! (And what a compliment/body loving moment that i fit into your top). Thanks for the photo Husband @yuvisofficial Happy Diwali from the Singhs âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ Jewellery by @jewellerybyasthajagwani
She also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion separately with her hubby. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Keech acted in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bodyguard, and also had a special song in Sonu Sood's film, Maximum. And in case you didn't know, she and Ira are close friends and she plays the lead role in her play, Medea. Ira posted a picture with the actress last month, announcing the news, check it out:
View this post on Instagram
SHE SAID YES! ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can't wait to see what we makeðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ @medeatheplay ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸@photographybyroozbeh . . . #medea #medeatheplay #euripides #hazelplayingmedea #anautankisaproduction #entropy #friends #workingwithfriends #workisplay #whoneedsasociallife #play #shesaidyes #excited
Can we now expect the women in a Bollywood film soon?
