HBN Events won the first WOW Award of UP, Mohd Badar thanked the runners of the Lucknow Health Run

The entire world is in the claws of COVID-19, no one could get away from its impact. The virus knows no boundaries; it escalated like fire in the world and the fire that burned many lives. Economies crashed as a result of the pandemic, every sector and industry got affected and faced loss and crisis. The event Industry is one such industry that faced the most crucial time in the wake of COVID-19. Organizing an event was next to impossible; the events which took so much of effort for preparation got postponed or even cancelled. One such event was the Lucknow Health Run.

The Lucknow Health Run which was an initiative by the Innovation Welfare Society got deferred due to COVID-19. It is one of its kind events in Lucknow which solely focuses on the health of the people. HBN Events Pvt Ltd was supposed to organize the marathon. Mohd Badar the organizer decided to reschedule it as the circumstance wasn't favourable and the well-being of the citizens had to be kept on top. The goal of the event was to protect the health of the runners. It was not an easy task for them to make a stride back and delay it, yet it was accomplished for the security of the running community. He even announced that the race may be postponed to the next year i.e. 2021. He believes that our nation can become fit if we begin fabricating a community from today itself.

The impact of the cancellation or postponement was not just intense for the organizers but also for the participants. To calm the audience down it becomes mandatory that the organizer talk to them and show them empathy. On postponing of the Lucknow Health Run, to all the runners Mr. Mohd Badar said that keep running, as it burns plenty of kilojoules, it keeps you healthy and active, as your immune system will become stronger, and keeping the current situation in mind he also said "I would caution runners to avoid long, intense runs right now until we get through all this and just to keep things under control," adds up "Don't overdo it. Be worried more about health than fitness." He suggests the runners opt for the option of solo running, and try to go outside only when the area is less crowded with all the necessary precautions. The statements of Mr. Badar show his concern for his running community and how much he and his community respect and admire each other.

His concern for health and fitness doesn't stop here the gentleman also runs an NGO named the Innovation Welfare Society that is situated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is a non-profit organization and keeps on taking initiative related to health, obesity, food, fitness, etc. According to him, running improves physical and mental health, also, regular running helps to improve cardiovascular fitness, balance mental condition, helps in maintaining weight, and builds up strong bones. The NGO also works for the underprivileged children by providing them high-quality education, so that they can maximize their potential and attain the power to reshape their lives in a better way.

There is a saying "Eat What You Sow" Mohd Badar sowed fruitful seeds and hence achieved the sweetest fruit in the form of an Honour. They won the WOW Awards Asia; this is Sports Events Property of the year for The Lucknow Health Run. This is the first-ever award for Uttar Pradesh. Wow, Awards are Asia's largest business and recognition platform for the Experiential Marketing, MICE, Live Entertainment, and Wedding industry. Since 2009, the Wow Awards have been spreading its essence in the Event Industry.

Mohd Badar the CEO & Founder of HBN Events and the Organizer of the Lucknow Health Run is thankful to the Government for their cooperation and for allowing them to reopen their industries for 100 pax. Because of the worldwide pandemic, each industry was confronting an immense misfortune however the occasion ventures were disturbed the most. The organization is changing in accordance with the new normal. Furthermore, they are ready to arrange the event as per the guidelines of the Government and every necessary precaution will be taken and the safety of the citizens will be maintained.

The generous gentleman has contributed a lot to society, and it implies his humanitarian spirit. He works for empowering women through different projects. He is active on different social media platforms so that he can stay connected with his clients. He says "Every individual has a responsibility towards society. All of us must contribute towards making this world a better place to live in. God has blessed me with some success and wealth. I want to use it to empower others. If my efforts inspire more people to come forward and help others, I will be humbled."

The world is coping up from the pandemic and hopefully everything will be the same like it used to be, we just need to stay relaxed and be together.

