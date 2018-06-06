HC asks Karnataka to provide security for 'Kaala'

Justice G Narendar issued the direction on the basis of a Supreme Court order, which had stayed ban orders imposed on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' by four states, including Rajasthan, early this year



The Karnataka high court on Tuesday directed the state government to provide necessary security for peaceful release of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala', which pro-Kannada outfits had threatened to stall over the actor's reported remarks on the Cauvery row.

Justice G Narendar issued the direction on the basis of a Supreme Court order, which had stayed ban orders imposed on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' by four states, including Rajasthan, early this year.

"Freedom of speech and expression, particularly as a medium of expression in films, cannot be curtailed. The creative content is an insegregable aspect of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution," the judge said, citing the Supreme Court verdict on the release of 'Padmaavat'. The Supreme Court in January had cleared the release of 'Padmaavat' and had stayed ban orders imposed by Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

