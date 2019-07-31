HC declines plea to amend law on sexual harassment at workplace

national

The plea was declined as the court cannot advise the legislature to amend a law, said the bench

This is a representational image

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre to consider amending the law on sexual harassment at workplace to make provisions for protecting victims as also witnesses from retaliation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court cannot advise the legislature to amend a law.

"We see no reason to direct amending of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It is not a function of the court to advise the Parliament to amend the law," the bench said and disposed of the plea by a lawyer.

The petitioner, who is also a lawyer, had claimed that she has experience in dealing with the sexual harassment law and has held discussions and seminars to sensitise companies and employees about the provisions in the Act.