He always makes me sound stupid

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My partner makes me sound stupid all the time, in public as well as when we are alone. He makes it sound as if I am always wrong about everything, and that he is right, which is simply not true. I would like him to change that perspective, because it demeans me and makes me feel inadequate. He has apologised for this a few times, but doesn't do anything concrete about his behaviour. His friends have also asked him to stop doing this, but he doesn't seem to understand that this is just wrong. This affects my self-confidence and I am considering ending this relationship because of it. Am I being hasty?

If you have told him how you feel and have given him a number of chances to change, I don't think this is a hasty move at all. It is a well-considered one. His need to demean you in public or private is unacceptable because healthy relationships are based on mutual respect. If he wilfully ignores how you feel, and this undermines your self-confidence, you are doing yourself a disservice by continuing to be with him. He also needs to get the message that it's not okay to disparage anyone, because that is not what decent human beings do.

I love my boyfriend a lot, but also find it very strange that he only likes being with me when I am in a good mood. If I am ever sad or depressed, he leaves because he says it brings him down. I am with him irrespective of his moods, but he doesn't seem to understand that he needs to do the same. What should I do?

Your boyfriend's double standards need to be called out, because it's obvious that he doesn't see the hypocrisy of his actions. People in a relationship choose to be together through thick or thin, irrespective of the other's mood swings, and not just when it suits them. If he doesn't get this, yours is not a healthy relationship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

