He has an issue with my past relationship

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I was engaged to someone for a month, but he ended it after finding out that I had a boyfriend once. I don't know why this is a problem because it isn't as if I lied about my past. What can I do to get him to change his mind?

Do you really want to change his mind? This is someone who has a problem with a relationship in your past, which existed when he was not around. If he is so insecure about what happened then, what makes you think he is the kind of person who will let you to grow into who you want to be in the future either?

I have been single for a year now. My last relationship lasted a few months and he broke up with me saying he didn't think I was someone he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. This is the second time this has happened, and I don't know what I am doing wrong or what kind of message I am sending out. I am worried about never being able to meet someone who will settle down with me. What should I do? I am still in my twenties, but this is starting to take a toll on my overall health.

You don't sound particularly upset about the ending of your last relationships and are more concerned about wanting to settle down with someone. What this tells me is the relationships you had were simply not working out for you, which probably explains why your ex-boyfriends got that sense of disconnection. You are being too hard on yourself and settling down just because you will not be in your twenties forever. This is not reason enough to try and force a relationship into being. Concentrate on meeting new people, try and find someone you genuinely enjoy spending time with, and allow things to take their course. You will find someone who wants to be with you, and you will reciprocate that feeling too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

