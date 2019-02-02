He has apologised. Should I relent?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been with a guy for over a year and, all through that time, he has behaved really badly with me. He has ignored me at parties, ordered food at restaurants without checking to see if I want something specific, picked movies without asking for my preferences, had fights for no reason without apologising later, and generally treated me like a non- entity. I decided to end this a few weeks ago because I felt I had done enough and couldn’t deal with his emotional abuse anymore. When I told him I was ending it, he begged me to reconsider and said he would change completely. In the three weeks since that conversation, he has behaved a lot better and tried to be more considerate of my feelings. The thing is, he has still not apologised for the way he treated me for over a year. I keep waiting for him to ask for forgiveness, and it doesn’t seem like he will. Should I ignore his attempts and just end this relationship anyway?

Have you told him how you feel about this? Maybe he needs to understand exactly what he did, and how his actions hurt you, and you need to be specific and clear about explaining this to him. He needs to recognize that there was abuse, and a lack of respect. You also need to ask him to apologize, instead of waiting for it to come from him, because it seems as if he is oblivious about how his behaviour was so hurtful. Three weeks of being considerate won’t make up for a year of bad behaviour, so it may make sense to either give him time to prove that he has changed or move on now and write this off as a bad mistake you will eventually recover from.

Your decision should depend upon whether his presence still matters. Respect is critical in any relationship, and you shouldn't accept less.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

